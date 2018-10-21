Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 20, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (60 8-0 1548 1 2. Clemson (2 7-0 1488 3 3. Notre Dame 7-0 1409 4 4. LSU 7-1 1352 5 5. Michigan 7-1 1228 7 6. Georgia 6-1 1207 6 7. Texas 6-1 1146 8 8. Oklahoma 6-1 1075 10 9. Ohio State 7-1 1030 2 10. UCF 7-0 1008 9 11. Florida 6-1 968 12 12. West Virginia 5-1 794 13 13. Washington 6-2 729 14 14. Kentucky 6-1 689 17 15. Washington State 6-1 633 23 16. Penn State 5-2 606 16 17. Texas A&M 5-2 583 18 18. Iowa 6-1 447 22 19. Wisconsin 5-2 430 19 20. South Florida 7-0 390 20 21. Oregon 5-2 383 11 22. N.C. State 5-1 222 15 23. Stanford 5-2 180 24 24. Utah 5-2 107 NR 25. Miami 5-2 95 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 78, Utah State 63, San Diego State 62, Cincinnati 30, Houston 30, Fresno State 22, Mississippi State 18, Virginia 17, Auburn 13, Buffalo 9, Colorado 9, Army 8, Duke 8, Texas Tech 8, Purdue 7, UAB 6, South Carolina 5, Virginia Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Georgia Southern 2, Michigan State 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.