Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

October 21, 2018 2:19 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 20, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60 8-0 1548 1
2. Clemson (2 7-0 1488 3
3. Notre Dame 7-0 1409 4
4. LSU 7-1 1352 5
5. Michigan 7-1 1228 7
6. Georgia 6-1 1207 6
7. Texas 6-1 1146 8
8. Oklahoma 6-1 1075 10
9. Ohio State 7-1 1030 2
10. UCF 7-0 1008 9
11. Florida 6-1 968 12
12. West Virginia 5-1 794 13
13. Washington 6-2 729 14
14. Kentucky 6-1 689 17
15. Washington State 6-1 633 23
16. Penn State 5-2 606 16
17. Texas A&M 5-2 583 18
18. Iowa 6-1 447 22
19. Wisconsin 5-2 430 19
20. South Florida 7-0 390 20
21. Oregon 5-2 383 11
22. N.C. State 5-1 222 15
23. Stanford 5-2 180 24
24. Utah 5-2 107 NR
25. Miami 5-2 95 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 78, Utah State 63, San Diego State 62, Cincinnati 30, Houston 30, Fresno State 22, Mississippi State 18, Virginia 17, Auburn 13, Buffalo 9, Colorado 9, Army 8, Duke 8, Texas Tech 8, Purdue 7, UAB 6, South Carolina 5, Virginia Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Georgia Southern 2, Michigan State 1.

