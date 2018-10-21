Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 20, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (60
|8-0
|1548
|1
|2. Clemson (2
|7-0
|1488
|3
|3. Notre Dame
|7-0
|1409
|4
|4. LSU
|7-1
|1352
|5
|5. Michigan
|7-1
|1228
|7
|6. Georgia
|6-1
|1207
|6
|7. Texas
|6-1
|1146
|8
|8. Oklahoma
|6-1
|1075
|10
|9. Ohio State
|7-1
|1030
|2
|10. UCF
|7-0
|1008
|9
|11. Florida
|6-1
|968
|12
|12. West Virginia
|5-1
|794
|13
|13. Washington
|6-2
|729
|14
|14. Kentucky
|6-1
|689
|17
|15. Washington State
|6-1
|633
|23
|16. Penn State
|5-2
|606
|16
|17. Texas A&M
|5-2
|583
|18
|18. Iowa
|6-1
|447
|22
|19. Wisconsin
|5-2
|430
|19
|20. South Florida
|7-0
|390
|20
|21. Oregon
|5-2
|383
|11
|22. N.C. State
|5-1
|222
|15
|23. Stanford
|5-2
|180
|24
|24. Utah
|5-2
|107
|NR
|25. Miami
|5-2
|95
|NR
Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 78, Utah State 63, San Diego State 62, Cincinnati 30, Houston 30, Fresno State 22, Mississippi State 18, Virginia 17, Auburn 13, Buffalo 9, Colorado 9, Army 8, Duke 8, Texas Tech 8, Purdue 7, UAB 6, South Carolina 5, Virginia Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Georgia Southern 2, Michigan State 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.