Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (62)
|8-0
|1598
|1
|2. Clemson (2)
|8-0
|1537
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|8-0
|1458
|3
|4. LSU
|7-1
|1403
|4
|5. Michigan
|7-1
|1295
|5
|5. Georgia
|7-1
|1295
|6
|7. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1190
|8
|8. Ohio State
|7-1
|1096
|9
|9. Central Florida
|7-0
|1082
|10
|10. West Virginia
|6-1
|992
|12
|11. Washington State
|7-1
|962
|15
|12. Kentucky
|7-1
|932
|14
|13. Penn State
|6-2
|791
|16
|14. Florida
|6-2
|743
|11
|15. Texas
|6-2
|721
|7
|16. Utah
|6-2
|620
|24
|17. Houston
|7-1
|380
|NR
|18. Iowa
|6-2
|356
|18
|19. Washington
|6-3
|285
|13
|20. Utah State
|7-1
|281
|NR
|21. Mississippi State
|5-3
|226
|NR
|22. Virginia
|6-2
|207
|NR
|23. Fresno State
|7-1
|191
|NR
|24. Syracuse
|6-2
|183
|NR
|25. Boston College
|6-2
|171
|NR
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 167; Cincinnati 116; South Florida 87; Michigan State 48; Wisconsin 41; North Carolina State 40; Northwestern 40; Miami (Fla.) 38; Georgia Southern 32; Oklahoma State 31; Alabama at Birmingham 24; Auburn 21; Stanford 21; Oregon 20; San Diego State 16; Buffalo 14; Army 13; South Carolina 11; Florida International 6; Iowa State 6; Virginia Tech 5; Duke 3; Pittsburgh 3; Boise State 2.
