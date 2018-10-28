Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (62) 8-0 1598 1 2. Clemson (2) 8-0 1537 2 3. Notre Dame 8-0 1458 3 4. LSU 7-1 1403 4 5. Michigan 7-1 1295 5 5. Georgia 7-1 1295 6 7. Oklahoma 7-1 1190 8 8. Ohio State 7-1 1096 9 9. Central Florida 7-0 1082 10 10. West Virginia 6-1 992 12 11. Washington State 7-1 962 15 12. Kentucky 7-1 932 14 13. Penn State 6-2 791 16 14. Florida 6-2 743 11 15. Texas 6-2 721 7 16. Utah 6-2 620 24 17. Houston 7-1 380 NR 18. Iowa 6-2 356 18 19. Washington 6-3 285 13 20. Utah State 7-1 281 NR 21. Mississippi State 5-3 226 NR 22. Virginia 6-2 207 NR 23. Fresno State 7-1 191 NR 24. Syracuse 6-2 183 NR 25. Boston College 6-2 171 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 167; Cincinnati 116; South Florida 87; Michigan State 48; Wisconsin 41; North Carolina State 40; Northwestern 40; Miami (Fla.) 38; Georgia Southern 32; Oklahoma State 31; Alabama at Birmingham 24; Auburn 21; Stanford 21; Oregon 20; San Diego State 16; Buffalo 14; Army 13; South Carolina 11; Florida International 6; Iowa State 6; Virginia Tech 5; Duke 3; Pittsburgh 3; Boise State 2.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.