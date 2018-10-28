Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

October 28, 2018 2:47 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (62) 8-0 1598 1
2. Clemson (2) 8-0 1537 2
3. Notre Dame 8-0 1458 3
4. LSU 7-1 1403 4
5. Michigan 7-1 1295 5
5. Georgia 7-1 1295 6
7. Oklahoma 7-1 1190 8
8. Ohio State 7-1 1096 9
9. Central Florida 7-0 1082 10
10. West Virginia 6-1 992 12
11. Washington State 7-1 962 15
12. Kentucky 7-1 932 14
13. Penn State 6-2 791 16
14. Florida 6-2 743 11
15. Texas 6-2 721 7
16. Utah 6-2 620 24
17. Houston 7-1 380 NR
18. Iowa 6-2 356 18
19. Washington 6-3 285 13
20. Utah State 7-1 281 NR
21. Mississippi State 5-3 226 NR
22. Virginia 6-2 207 NR
23. Fresno State 7-1 191 NR
24. Syracuse 6-2 183 NR
25. Boston College 6-2 171 NR

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 167; Cincinnati 116; South Florida 87; Michigan State 48; Wisconsin 41; North Carolina State 40; Northwestern 40; Miami (Fla.) 38; Georgia Southern 32; Oklahoma State 31; Alabama at Birmingham 24; Auburn 21; Stanford 21; Oregon 20; San Diego State 16; Buffalo 14; Army 13; South Carolina 11; Florida International 6; Iowa State 6; Virginia Tech 5; Duke 3; Pittsburgh 3; Boise State 2.

