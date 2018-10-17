Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Anaheim Ducks sign holdout Nick Ritchie to 3-year deal

October 17, 2018
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have signed holdout power forward Nick Ritchie to a three-year contract.

The Ducks announced the deal Wednesday night before the opening faceoff of their home game against the New York Islanders.

Ritchie missed the entire preseason and six regular-season games while holding out for a better deal as a restricted free agent. His absence constrained the Ducks, who still started 4-1-1 despite missing several key forwards due to injury.

Ritchie had 10 goals and 17 assists in 76 games last season in his second full NHL campaign. The former first-round pick has 26 goals, 33 assists and 171 penalty minutes in 186 career games.

Toronto’s William Nylander is the final unsigned restricted free agent in the NHL.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

