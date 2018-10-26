Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Andrew Wiggins out, Jimmy Butler in as Wolves host Bucks

October 26, 2018 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins will miss his second straight game with a right quadriceps contusion as Minnesota hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

While Wiggins was declared out less than an hour before the game, the Wolves will have Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup. Butler had been considered questionable with an illness.

Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season. Butler, who has requested a trade, leads the team with 24.8 points per game and leads the league with 3.75 steals per game while missing one game.

Minnesota is 2-0 at home this season. Milwaukee is 4-0 for the third time in franchise history.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War