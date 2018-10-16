Listen Live Sports

Angels opt out of stadium lease, look at ‘all our options’

October 16, 2018 4:40 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have opted out of their Angel Stadium lease with the city of Anaheim.

The Angels informed the city of their decision Tuesday.

The decision means the team and the city will negotiate on a new deal at Angel Stadium, the majors’ fourth-oldest ballpark. The Angels also are expected to explore the feasibility of building a new stadium elsewhere in Southern California.

In a statement, Angels President John Carpino says the team will “look at all our options” for a home. The Angels opted out of their lease on the final day possible before 2028.

The Angels have played at the ballpark also known as the Big A since 1966. Only Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium are older.

