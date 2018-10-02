AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 4 0 0 384 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs 4 0 0 371 2 3. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 1 0 351 4 4. New Orleans Saints 3 1 0 337 5 5. Baltimore Ravens 3 1 0 316 9 6. Cincinnati Bengals 3 1 0 306 12 7. New England Patriots 2 2 0 302 10 8. Chicago Bears 3 1 0 300 16 9. Carolina Panthers 2 1 0 294 7 10. Tennessee Titans 3 1 0 293 15 11. Green Bay Packers 2 1 1 275 13 12. Philadelphia Eagles 2 2 0 258 3 13. Washington Redskins 2 1 0 227 17 14. Minnesota Vikings 1 2 1 214 8 15. Miami Dolphins 3 1 0 211 6 16. Denver Broncos 2 2 0 194 19 17. Los Angeles Chargers 2 2 0 188 20 18. Seattle Seahawks 2 2 0 179 21 19. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 2 1 167 14 20. Atlanta Falcons 1 3 0 166 18 21. Dallas Cowboys 2 2 0 165 24 22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 2 0 158 11 23. Cleveland Browns 1 2 1 118 22 24. Detroit Lions 1 3 0 95 23 25. Indianapolis Colts 1 3 0 84 26 26. Houston Texans 1 3 0 81 30 27. Oakland Raiders 1 3 0 71 31 27. New York Giants 1 3 0 71 25 29. New York Jets 1 3 0 56 27 30. Buffalo Bills 1 3 0 51 28 31. San Francisco 49ers 1 3 0 41 29 32. Arizona Cardinals 0 4 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

