AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Los Angeles Rams (12)
|4
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|0
|0
|371
|2
|3. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|1
|0
|351
|4
|4. New Orleans Saints
|3
|1
|0
|337
|5
|5. Baltimore Ravens
|3
|1
|0
|316
|9
|6. Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|1
|0
|306
|12
|7. New England Patriots
|2
|2
|0
|302
|10
|8. Chicago Bears
|3
|1
|0
|300
|16
|9. Carolina Panthers
|2
|1
|0
|294
|7
|10. Tennessee Titans
|3
|1
|0
|293
|15
|11. Green Bay Packers
|2
|1
|1
|275
|13
|12. Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|2
|0
|258
|3
|13. Washington Redskins
|2
|1
|0
|227
|17
|14. Minnesota Vikings
|1
|2
|1
|214
|8
|15. Miami Dolphins
|3
|1
|0
|211
|6
|16. Denver Broncos
|2
|2
|0
|194
|19
|17. Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|188
|20
|18. Seattle Seahawks
|2
|2
|0
|179
|21
|19. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|2
|1
|167
|14
|20. Atlanta Falcons
|1
|3
|0
|166
|18
|21. Dallas Cowboys
|2
|2
|0
|165
|24
|22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|2
|0
|158
|11
|23. Cleveland Browns
|1
|2
|1
|118
|22
|24. Detroit Lions
|1
|3
|0
|95
|23
|25. Indianapolis Colts
|1
|3
|0
|84
|26
|26. Houston Texans
|1
|3
|0
|81
|30
|27. Oakland Raiders
|1
|3
|0
|71
|31
|27. New York Giants
|1
|3
|0
|71
|25
|29. New York Jets
|1
|3
|0
|56
|27
|30. Buffalo Bills
|1
|3
|0
|51
|28
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|1
|3
|0
|41
|29
|32. Arizona Cardinals
|0
|4
|0
|12
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
