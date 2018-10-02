Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

October 2, 2018 1:18 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 4 0 0 384 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs 4 0 0 371 2
3. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 1 0 351 4
4. New Orleans Saints 3 1 0 337 5
5. Baltimore Ravens 3 1 0 316 9
6. Cincinnati Bengals 3 1 0 306 12
7. New England Patriots 2 2 0 302 10
8. Chicago Bears 3 1 0 300 16
9. Carolina Panthers 2 1 0 294 7
10. Tennessee Titans 3 1 0 293 15
11. Green Bay Packers 2 1 1 275 13
12. Philadelphia Eagles 2 2 0 258 3
13. Washington Redskins 2 1 0 227 17
14. Minnesota Vikings 1 2 1 214 8
15. Miami Dolphins 3 1 0 211 6
16. Denver Broncos 2 2 0 194 19
17. Los Angeles Chargers 2 2 0 188 20
18. Seattle Seahawks 2 2 0 179 21
19. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 2 1 167 14
20. Atlanta Falcons 1 3 0 166 18
21. Dallas Cowboys 2 2 0 165 24
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 2 0 158 11
23. Cleveland Browns 1 2 1 118 22
24. Detroit Lions 1 3 0 95 23
25. Indianapolis Colts 1 3 0 84 26
26. Houston Texans 1 3 0 81 30
27. Oakland Raiders 1 3 0 71 31
27. New York Giants 1 3 0 71 25
29. New York Jets 1 3 0 56 27
30. Buffalo Bills 1 3 0 51 28
31. San Francisco 49ers 1 3 0 41 29
32. Arizona Cardinals 0 4 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

