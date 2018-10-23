Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

October 23, 2018 2:16 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 7 0 0 384 1
2. New England Patriots 5 2 0 365 2
2. Kansas City Chiefs 6 1 0 365 3
4. New Orleans Saints 5 1 0 350 4
5. Minnesota Vikings 4 2 1 323 7
6. Los Angeles Chargers 5 2 0 320 5
7. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 2 1 303 9
7. Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 303 12
9. Baltimore Ravens 4 3 0 288 6
10. Washington Redskins 4 2 0 268 16
11. Green Bay Packers 3 2 1 267 11
12. Houston Texans 4 3 0 237 18
13. Cincinnati Bengals 4 3 0 226 8
14. Seattle Seahawks 3 3 0 224 15
15. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 0 217 10
15. Chicago Bears 3 3 0 217 13
17. Detroit Lions 3 3 0 203 22
18. Miami Dolphins 4 3 0 171 13
19. Dallas Cowboys 3 4 0 154 19
20. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 4 0 150 17
21. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 147 23
22. Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 137 20
23. Denver Broncos 3 4 0 125 26
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 3 0 125 25
25. New York Jets 3 4 0 117 21
26. Cleveland Browns 2 4 1 90 24
27. Indianapolis Colts 2 5 0 76 30
28. Buffalo Bills 2 5 0 59 27
29. New York Giants 1 6 0 45 29
30. San Francisco 49ers 1 6 0 37 28
31. Arizona Cardinals 1 6 0 27 31
32. Oakland Raiders 1 5 0 16 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

