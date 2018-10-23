AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 7 0 0 384 1 2. New England Patriots 5 2 0 365 2 2. Kansas City Chiefs 6 1 0 365 3 4. New Orleans Saints 5 1 0 350 4 5. Minnesota Vikings 4 2 1 323 7 6. Los Angeles Chargers 5 2 0 320 5 7. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 2 1 303 9 7. Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 303 12 9. Baltimore Ravens 4 3 0 288 6 10. Washington Redskins 4 2 0 268 16 11. Green Bay Packers 3 2 1 267 11 12. Houston Texans 4 3 0 237 18 13. Cincinnati Bengals 4 3 0 226 8 14. Seattle Seahawks 3 3 0 224 15 15. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 0 217 10 15. Chicago Bears 3 3 0 217 13 17. Detroit Lions 3 3 0 203 22 18. Miami Dolphins 4 3 0 171 13 19. Dallas Cowboys 3 4 0 154 19 20. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 4 0 150 17 21. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 147 23 22. Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 137 20 23. Denver Broncos 3 4 0 125 26 23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 3 0 125 25 25. New York Jets 3 4 0 117 21 26. Cleveland Browns 2 4 1 90 24 27. Indianapolis Colts 2 5 0 76 30 28. Buffalo Bills 2 5 0 59 27 29. New York Giants 1 6 0 45 29 30. San Francisco 49ers 1 6 0 37 28 31. Arizona Cardinals 1 6 0 27 31 32. Oakland Raiders 1 5 0 16 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

