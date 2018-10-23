AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Los Angeles Rams (12)
|7
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. New England Patriots
|5
|2
|0
|365
|2
|2. Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|1
|0
|365
|3
|4. New Orleans Saints
|5
|1
|0
|350
|4
|5. Minnesota Vikings
|4
|2
|1
|323
|7
|6. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|2
|0
|320
|5
|7. Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|2
|1
|303
|9
|7. Carolina Panthers
|4
|2
|0
|303
|12
|9. Baltimore Ravens
|4
|3
|0
|288
|6
|10. Washington Redskins
|4
|2
|0
|268
|16
|11. Green Bay Packers
|3
|2
|1
|267
|11
|12. Houston Texans
|4
|3
|0
|237
|18
|13. Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|3
|0
|226
|8
|14. Seattle Seahawks
|3
|3
|0
|224
|15
|15. Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|4
|0
|217
|10
|15. Chicago Bears
|3
|3
|0
|217
|13
|17. Detroit Lions
|3
|3
|0
|203
|22
|18. Miami Dolphins
|4
|3
|0
|171
|13
|19. Dallas Cowboys
|3
|4
|0
|154
|19
|20. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|4
|0
|150
|17
|21. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|4
|0
|147
|23
|22. Tennessee Titans
|3
|4
|0
|137
|20
|23. Denver Broncos
|3
|4
|0
|125
|26
|23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|3
|0
|125
|25
|25. New York Jets
|3
|4
|0
|117
|21
|26. Cleveland Browns
|2
|4
|1
|90
|24
|27. Indianapolis Colts
|2
|5
|0
|76
|30
|28. Buffalo Bills
|2
|5
|0
|59
|27
|29. New York Giants
|1
|6
|0
|45
|29
|30. San Francisco 49ers
|1
|6
|0
|37
|28
|31. Arizona Cardinals
|1
|6
|0
|27
|31
|32. Oakland Raiders
|1
|5
|0
|16
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
