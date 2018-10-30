AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 8 0 0 384 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs 7 1 0 365 2 3. New England Patriots 6 2 0 362 2 4. New Orleans Saints 6 1 0 353 4 5. Los Angeles Chargers 5 2 0 323 6 6. Carolina Panthers 5 2 0 322 7 7. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 1 318 7 8. Washington Redskins 5 2 0 291 10 9. Minnesota Vikings 4 3 1 274 5 10. Houston Texans 5 3 0 269 12 11. Seattle Seahawks 4 3 0 260 14 12. Green Bay Packers 3 3 1 245 11 13. Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 0 244 15 14. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 236 13 15. Chicago Bears 4 3 0 231 15 16. Baltimore Ravens 4 4 0 223 9 17. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 171 21 18. Dallas Cowboys 3 4 0 169 19 19. Detroit Lions 3 4 0 154 17 20. Miami Dolphins 4 4 0 147 18 21. Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 145 22 22. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 5 0 139 20 23. Denver Broncos 3 5 0 128 23 24. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 116 27 25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 4 0 115 23 26. New York Jets 3 5 0 98 25 27. Cleveland Browns 2 5 1 67 26 28. Buffalo Bills 2 6 0 57 28 29. Arizona Cardinals 2 6 0 48 31 30. New York Giants 1 7 0 36 29 31. San Francisco 49ers 1 7 0 27 30 32. Oakland Raiders 1 6 0 19 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

