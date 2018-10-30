Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

October 30, 2018 1:27 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Los Angeles Rams (12) 8 0 0 384 1
2. Kansas City Chiefs 7 1 0 365 2
3. New England Patriots 6 2 0 362 2
4. New Orleans Saints 6 1 0 353 4
5. Los Angeles Chargers 5 2 0 323 6
6. Carolina Panthers 5 2 0 322 7
7. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 1 318 7
8. Washington Redskins 5 2 0 291 10
9. Minnesota Vikings 4 3 1 274 5
10. Houston Texans 5 3 0 269 12
11. Seattle Seahawks 4 3 0 260 14
12. Green Bay Packers 3 3 1 245 11
13. Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 0 244 15
14. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 236 13
15. Chicago Bears 4 3 0 231 15
16. Baltimore Ravens 4 4 0 223 9
17. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 171 21
18. Dallas Cowboys 3 4 0 169 19
19. Detroit Lions 3 4 0 154 17
20. Miami Dolphins 4 4 0 147 18
21. Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 145 22
22. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 5 0 139 20
23. Denver Broncos 3 5 0 128 23
24. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 116 27
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 4 0 115 23
26. New York Jets 3 5 0 98 25
27. Cleveland Browns 2 5 1 67 26
28. Buffalo Bills 2 6 0 57 28
29. Arizona Cardinals 2 6 0 48 31
30. New York Giants 1 7 0 36 29
31. San Francisco 49ers 1 7 0 27 30
32. Oakland Raiders 1 6 0 19 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

