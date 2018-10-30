AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Los Angeles Rams (12)
|8
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|1
|0
|365
|2
|3. New England Patriots
|6
|2
|0
|362
|2
|4. New Orleans Saints
|6
|1
|0
|353
|4
|5. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|2
|0
|323
|6
|6. Carolina Panthers
|5
|2
|0
|322
|7
|7. Pittsburgh Steelers
|4
|2
|1
|318
|7
|8. Washington Redskins
|5
|2
|0
|291
|10
|9. Minnesota Vikings
|4
|3
|1
|274
|5
|10. Houston Texans
|5
|3
|0
|269
|12
|11. Seattle Seahawks
|4
|3
|0
|260
|14
|12. Green Bay Packers
|3
|3
|1
|245
|11
|13. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|4
|0
|244
|15
|14. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|3
|0
|236
|13
|15. Chicago Bears
|4
|3
|0
|231
|15
|16. Baltimore Ravens
|4
|4
|0
|223
|9
|17. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|4
|0
|171
|21
|18. Dallas Cowboys
|3
|4
|0
|169
|19
|19. Detroit Lions
|3
|4
|0
|154
|17
|20. Miami Dolphins
|4
|4
|0
|147
|18
|21. Tennessee Titans
|3
|4
|0
|145
|22
|22. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|5
|0
|139
|20
|23. Denver Broncos
|3
|5
|0
|128
|23
|24. Indianapolis Colts
|3
|5
|0
|116
|27
|25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|4
|0
|115
|23
|26. New York Jets
|3
|5
|0
|98
|25
|27. Cleveland Browns
|2
|5
|1
|67
|26
|28. Buffalo Bills
|2
|6
|0
|57
|28
|29. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|6
|0
|48
|31
|30. New York Giants
|1
|7
|0
|36
|29
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|1
|7
|0
|27
|30
|32. Oakland Raiders
|1
|6
|0
|19
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
