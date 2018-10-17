AP sources: NFL looking into Tannehill injury

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase described quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s worsening injury last week as unusual, and now it has drawn the interest of the NFL.

The league is looking into how the Dolphins reported Tannehill’s shoulder problem on injury reports last week, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. The people confirmed the NFL’s interest in the matter to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t commenting.

The Dolphins declined to comment.

It’s common for the NFL to look into such situations involving a prominent player. The league is expected to contact the Dolphins to learn the details and make sure the injury report policy was followed.

Tannehill sat out Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago Bears, and replacement Brock Osweiler threw for a career-high 380 yards. Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Gase has said the condition in Tannehill’s throwing shoulder worsened as last week progressed. Osweiler took “maybe a few reps” in Thursday’s practice, Gase said, but the injury report said Tannehill participated fully in the workout.

The Dolphins listed Tannehill as questionable Friday, and the decision not to play him was made hours before kickoff.

The Miami Herald first reported the NFL will look into the matter.

