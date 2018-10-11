Listen Live Sports

AP sources: Rangers do 1st 3 interviews in manager search

October 11, 2018 8:53 pm
 
The Texas Rangers have done their first interviews in the search to replace fired manager Jeff Banister.

According to people familiar with the details, the Rangers on Thursday interviewed Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde in Arlington, and did a phone interview with Astros bench coach Joe Espada because Houston is preparing for the start of the ALCS against Boston. The team is making no public comments about candidates being interviewed.

Texas did its first interview Tuesday in Arlington with Jayce Tingler, the team’s assistant general manager.

Banister was fired with 10 games left in his fourth season. The Rangers won AL West titles in Banister’s first two years but have since had consecutive losing seasons. They lost 95 games this year when the focus shifted to the development of younger players.

