AP Top 25 Podcast: Hot-seat season’s here; Who’s in trouble?

October 25, 2018 4:16 pm
 
The back half of the college football season means playoff races and coaching changes.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Dan Wolken of USA Today joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss which coaches could be in trouble and why the potential is there for a slow silly season. Finances might determine who gets fired over the next month in an half as much as record.

The College Football Playoff race has clear contenders the week before the first selection committee rankings, but it really won’t take much for things to get weird down the stretch. What teams present the most potential volatility.

Also, what is up with Urban Meyer and Ohio State? And a preview of No. 9 Florida against No. 7 Georgia.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

