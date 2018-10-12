Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

App State RB Moore out for season with ankle injury

October 12, 2018 10:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Appalachian State says running back Jalin Moore is out for the season after he broke and dislocated his ankle.

The school announced the severity of Moore’s injury Friday, saying he will need up to 12 weeks to recover once he has surgery on his right ankle.

The senior was hurt while running 27 yards for a touchdown Tuesday night during a 35-9 victory at Arkansas State.

His college career ends with 3,570 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns, and had 400 yards and six TDs in five games this season.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Coach Scott Satterfield says “I hate this for Jalin” but says he will “remain a leader on this team, just in a different role.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown