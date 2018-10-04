Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved.

 
 


Arison Foundation pledges $5 million for disaster relief

October 4, 2018 8:21 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation announced a $5 million pledge Thursday to support relief efforts in communities affected by three recent disasters, including last month’s Hurricane Florence.

The foundation, led by the Miami Heat managing general partner and his wife, will immediately give the $5 million to Save the Children and Direct Relief. Additional grants are also being pledged by the Carnival Foundation and Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines.

Foundation officials say the donations will be targeted toward communities affected by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and South Carolina, Super Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and the recent earthquake and resulting tsunami in Indonesia.

