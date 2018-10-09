Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Aryna Sabalenka advances to 2nd round at Tianjin Open

October 9, 2018 6:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TIANJIN, China (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka moved closer to a spot in the WTA Finals by beating Sofia Kenin 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-0 in the first round of the Tianjin Open on Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Sabalenka, who lost to Maria Sharapova in the final last year, won the Wuhan Open title two weeks ago. She also defeated Kenin en-route to that victory.

Second-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced by beating Chinese qualifier Xun Fang Ying 6-4, 6-1.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens and Timea Bacsinszky also advanced. Mertens beat Zhu Lin 7-5, 6-1, while Bacsinszky advanced after Danielle Collins retired from their match after losing the first set 6-3.

Advertisement

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1979: Carter establishes Department of Education