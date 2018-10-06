Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, Indians 1

October 6, 2018 8:02 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Ramirez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Encarnacion dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .143
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200
Kipnis cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Totals 30 1 3 1 2 14
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .375
Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Bregman 3b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .500
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Gonzalez lf 4 0 4 2 0 0 .714
1-Straw pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
White dh 2 0 1 0 2 1 .600
Reddick rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
a-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Totals 31 3 9 3 4 7
Cleveland 001 000 000—1 3 0
Houston 000 002 10x—3 9 0

a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th.

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 9. 2B_Gonzalez (1). HR_Lindor (1), off Cole; Bregman (2), off Bauer. RBIs_Lindor (1), Bregman (3), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB_Straw (1). S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (White, Maldonado 3). RISP_; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Donaldson, Ramirez, Alonso).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, L, 0-1 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 3 77 3.38
Miller, BS, 1-1 0 1 0 0 2 0 9 0.00
Bauer 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.38
Hand 1 1 0 0 1 2 13 0.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 1-0 7 3 1 1 0 12 98 1.29
Pressly, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Osuna, S, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00

Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-2, Bauer 3-0, Osuna 1-0. WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:12. A_43,520 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

