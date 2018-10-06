Astros 3, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Kipnis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|14
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.714
|1-Straw pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|White dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.600
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Gattis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|4
|7
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Houston
|000
|002
|10x—3
|9
|0
a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th.
1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 9. 2B_Gonzalez (1). HR_Lindor (1), off Cole; Bregman (2), off Bauer. RBIs_Lindor (1), Bregman (3), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB_Straw (1). S_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (White, Maldonado 3). RISP_; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Donaldson, Ramirez, Alonso).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 0-1
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|77
|3.38
|Miller, BS, 1-1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|0.00
|Bauer
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.38
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|12
|98
|1.29
|Pressly, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Osuna, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-2, Bauer 3-0, Osuna 1-0. WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:12. A_43,520 (41,168).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.