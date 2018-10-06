Listen Live Sports

Astros 3, Indians 1

October 6, 2018 8:02 pm
 
Cleveland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Brntley lf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0
J.Rmirz 2b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 2 1 1
Encrnco dh 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Dnldson 3b 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf 4 0 4 2
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Straw pr-lf 0 0 0 0
M.Cbrra rf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 White dh 2 0 1 0
Kipnis cf 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 2 0 1 0
Gattis ph 1 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 3 9 3
Cleveland 001 000 000—1
Houston 000 002 10x—3

DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 9. 2B_M.Gonzalez (1). HR_Lindor (1), Bregman (2). SB_Straw (1). S_Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco L,0-1 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 3
Miller BS,1 0 1 0 0 2 0
Bauer 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Hand 1 1 0 0 1 2
Houston
Cole W,1-0 7 3 1 1 0 12
Pressly H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Osuna S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

A.Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:12. A_43,520 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

