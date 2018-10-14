Listen Live Sports

Astros 7, Red Sox 2

October 14, 2018 12:23 am
 
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 3 0 1 2 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 1 2 0 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 3 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 0
White dh 3 0 0 0 Pearce 1b 4 1 1 0
Mrsnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0
T.Kemp ph-dh 1 0 1 0 E.Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 1 0 0
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Leon c 1 0 0 0
Mldnado c 3 1 0 0 Mreland ph 0 0 0 1
Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 C.Vazqz pr-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 7 5 7 Totals 30 2 3 1
Houston 020 001 004—7
Boston 000 020 000—2

E_E.Nunez (1), Correa (1). DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 9, Boston 5. 2B_T.Kemp (1). HR_Gurriel (1), Reddick (1). SB_Marisnick (1). CS_Bregman (1), M.Gonzalez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W,1-0 6 2 2 2 4 6
Pressly H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
McCullers H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Sale 4 1 2 2 4 5
Kelly L,0-1 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1
Barnes 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1
Workman 1-3 3 4 4 2 1
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Sale (Maldonado), by Kelly (Bregman), by Brasier (White). WP_Verlander 2.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_4:03. A_38,007 (37,731).

