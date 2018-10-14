Astros 7, Red Sox 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 0 1 2 2 1 .333 Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Bregman 3b 1 2 0 0 3 0 .000 Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .200 White dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 2-Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .333 Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333 Totals 30 7 5 7 10 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Pearce 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Moreland ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 1-Vazquez pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 2 3 1 4 11

Houston 020 001 004—7 5 1 Boston 000 020 000—2 3 1

a-walked for Leon in the 5th. b-doubled for Marisnick in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 5th. 2-ran for White in the 8th.

E_Correa (1), Nunez (1). LOB_Houston 9, Boston 5. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Reddick (1), off Workman; Gurriel (1), off Workman. RBIs_Springer 2 (2), Gurriel 3 (3), Correa (1), Reddick (1), Moreland (1). SB_Marisnick (1). CS_Bregman (1), Gonzalez (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gurriel, Correa, Maldonado); Boston 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 10; Boston 0 for 3.

GIDP_Maldonado, Bogaerts.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Pearce).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 1-0 6 2 2 2 4 6 90 3.00 Pressly, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 McCullers, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale 4 1 2 2 4 5 86 4.50 Kelly, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 33 0.00 Barnes 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 21 0.00 Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Workman 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 26108.00 Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Hembree 1-0. HBP_Sale (Maldonado), Kelly (Bregman), Brasier (White). WP_Verlander 2.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione.

T_4:03. A_38,007 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.