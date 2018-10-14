Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros 7, Red Sox 2

October 14, 2018 12:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 0 1 2 2 1 .333
Altuve 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Bregman 3b 1 2 0 0 3 0 .000
Gurriel 1b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .200
White dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
2-Marisnick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kemp ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .333
Maldonado c 3 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Reddick rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .333
Totals 30 7 5 7 10 9
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Pearce 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Holt 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Nunez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Bradley Jr. cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Leon c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Moreland ph 0 0 0 1 1 0
1-Vazquez pr-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 2 3 1 4 11
Houston 020 001 004—7 5 1
Boston 000 020 000—2 3 1

a-walked for Leon in the 5th. b-doubled for Marisnick in the 9th.

1-ran for Moreland in the 5th. 2-ran for White in the 8th.

E_Correa (1), Nunez (1). LOB_Houston 9, Boston 5. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Reddick (1), off Workman; Gurriel (1), off Workman. RBIs_Springer 2 (2), Gurriel 3 (3), Correa (1), Reddick (1), Moreland (1). SB_Marisnick (1). CS_Bregman (1), Gonzalez (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gurriel, Correa, Maldonado); Boston 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 10; Boston 0 for 3.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

GIDP_Maldonado, Bogaerts.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Pearce).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 1-0 6 2 2 2 4 6 90 3.00
Pressly, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
McCullers, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 4 1 2 2 4 5 86 4.50
Kelly, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 33 0.00
Barnes 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 21 0.00
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Workman 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 26108.00
Hembree 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Hembree 1-0. HBP_Sale (Maldonado), Kelly (Bregman), Brasier (White). WP_Verlander 2.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione.

T_4:03. A_38,007 (37,731).

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth