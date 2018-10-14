Astros 7, Red Sox 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.333
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Bregman 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|White dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|2-Marisnick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kemp ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Totals
|30
|7
|5
|7
|10
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pearce 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Holt 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Moreland ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|1-Vazquez pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|1
|4
|11
|Houston
|020
|001
|004—7
|5
|1
|Boston
|000
|020
|000—2
|3
|1
a-walked for Leon in the 5th. b-doubled for Marisnick in the 9th.
1-ran for Moreland in the 5th. 2-ran for White in the 8th.
E_Correa (1), Nunez (1). LOB_Houston 9, Boston 5. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Reddick (1), off Workman; Gurriel (1), off Workman. RBIs_Springer 2 (2), Gurriel 3 (3), Correa (1), Reddick (1), Moreland (1). SB_Marisnick (1). CS_Bregman (1), Gonzalez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Altuve, Gurriel, Correa, Maldonado); Boston 2 (Benintendi 2). RISP_Houston 3 for 10; Boston 0 for 3.
GIDP_Maldonado, Bogaerts.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Holt, Pearce).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|90
|3.00
|Pressly, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|McCullers, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|McHugh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|4
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|86
|4.50
|Kelly, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|33
|0.00
|Barnes
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|0.00
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Workman
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|26108.00
|Hembree
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Barnes 2-0, Hembree 1-0. HBP_Sale (Maldonado), Kelly (Bregman), Brasier (White). WP_Verlander 2.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione.
T_4:03. A_38,007 (37,731).
