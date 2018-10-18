Astros Postseason History

(Astros played in the NL 1962-2012; AL 2013-present)
The postseason history of the Houston Astros:
|World Series (Won 1, Lost 1)
2017 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3
2005 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 4-0
Record — Won 4, Lost 7
|League Championship Series (Won 2, Lost 4)
2018 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-1
2017 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3
2005 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2
2004 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3
1986 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-2
1980 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2
Record — Won 16, Lost 20
|Division Championship Series (Won 4, Lost 6)
2018 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 3-0
2017 — Beat Boston Red Sox, 3-1
2015 — Lost to Kansas City Royals, 3-2
2005 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-1
2004 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-2
2001 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0
1999 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-1
1998 — Lost to San Diego Padres, 3-1
1997 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0
1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2
Record — Won 18, Lost 22
|Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 0)
2015 — Beat New York Yankees, 3-0
