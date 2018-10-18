Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros Postseason History

October 18, 2018 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

(Astros played in the NL 1962-2012; AL 2013-present)

The postseason history of the Houston Astros:

World Series (Won 1, Lost 1)

2017 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3

2005 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 4-0

Record — Won 4, Lost 7

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement
League Championship Series (Won 2, Lost 4)

2018 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-1

2017 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3

2005 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

2004 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1986 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-2

1980 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

Record — Won 16, Lost 20

Division Championship Series (Won 4, Lost 6)

2018 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 3-0

2017 — Beat Boston Red Sox, 3-1

2015 — Lost to Kansas City Royals, 3-2

2005 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-1

2004 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-2

2001 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0

1999 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-1

1998 — Lost to San Diego Padres, 3-1

1997 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0

1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

Record — Won 18, Lost 22

Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 0)

2015 — Beat New York Yankees, 3-0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers