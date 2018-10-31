Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics exercise 2019 option on RHP Fernando Rodney

October 31, 2018 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have exercised right-hander Fernando Rodney’s $5.25 million club option for 2019.

The A’s announced the move on Wednesday to bring the 41-year-old Rodney back for another season.

Rodney was acquired from Minnesota on Aug. 9 for minor league pitcher Dakota Chalmers. Rodney went 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 22 games for the A’s after saving 25 games for the Twins before the deal.

Rodney has pitched for 10 teams in a 16-year career and ranks 18th with 325 saves.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.