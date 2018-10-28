Atlanta United-Toronto FC, Sums

Atlanta 0 1—1 Toronto 2 2—4

First half_1, Toronto, Janson, 3, 9th minute; 2, Toronto, Delgado, 2 (Osorio), 21st.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Martinez, 31 (penalty kick), 77th; 4, Toronto, Janson, 4 (Giovinco), 83rd; 5, Toronto, Giovinco, 13 (Chapman), 88th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; Toronto, Alex Bono, Clint Irwin.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner; Jeffrey Greeson; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_23,895.

Lineups

Toronto_Alex Bono; Nick Hagglund, Chris Mavinga, Ashtone Morgan (Jason Hernandez, 90th), Justin Morrow, Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio (Jay Chapman, 84th); Sebastian Giovinco, Lucas Janson.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz (Hector Villalba, 46th), Michael Parkhurst; Julian Gressel, Chris McCann (Greg Garza, 28th), Eric Remedi; Ezequiel Barco (Romario Williams, 70th), Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

