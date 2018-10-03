Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Intl.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bentley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canisius
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercyhurst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Niagara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RIT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Army at Union (N.Y.), 7:05 p.m.
American International at Providence, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
York at Niagara, 3 p.m., exhibition
Toronto at Canisius, 4:35 p.m., exhibition
Wilfrid Laurier at RIT, 7:05 p.m., exhibition
Brock at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m., exhibition
Alberta at Air Force, 7:05 p.m., exhibition
Canisius at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.
UConn at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
Denver at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Canisius at Holy Cross, 5:05 p.m.
RIT at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
American International at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.
Miami or Providence vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 5:07 p.m.
