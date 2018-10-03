Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Hockey Glance

October 3, 2018 1:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
American Intl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bentley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canisius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niagara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Army at Union (N.Y.), 7:05 p.m.

American International at Providence, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

York at Niagara, 3 p.m., exhibition

Toronto at Canisius, 4:35 p.m., exhibition

Wilfrid Laurier at RIT, 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Brock at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m., exhibition

Alberta at Air Force, 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Friday, Oct. 12

Canisius at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

        Is the Office of Personnel Management having a midlife crisis?

American International at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

UConn at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Canisius at Holy Cross, 5:05 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

American International at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Miami or Providence vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 5:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor