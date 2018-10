Atlantic Hockey Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 American Intl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Army 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Bentley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canisius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Niagara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Union (N.Y.) 4, Army 1

Providence 3, American International 1

Bowling Green 8, Mercyhurst 2

Advertisement

York 5, Niagara 2, exhibition

RIT 5, Wilfrid Laurier 2, exhibition

Toronto 4, Canisius 0, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Robert Morris 4, Brock 2, exhibition

Alberta 2, Air Force 2, OT, exhibition

Friday, Oct. 12

Canisius at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

UConn at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

Denver at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Canisius at Holy Cross, 5:05 p.m.

RIT at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

American International at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Northeastern at Sacred Heart, 7:05 p.m.

Miami or Providence vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado College, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 5:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.