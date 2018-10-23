Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American Intl.
|2
|1
|1
|5
|15
|13
|2
|2
|1
|Canisius
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|17
|2
|2
|0
|Army
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Air Force
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|9
|1
|3
|0
|Niagara
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Bentley
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|9
|0
|2
|1
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|1
|2
|1
|Mercyhurst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|RIT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Niagara at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Quinnipiac at American International, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Air Force at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bentley, 6:05 p.m.
Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Air Force at Army, 8:05 p.m.
