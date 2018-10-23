Listen Live Sports

Atlantic Hockey Glance

October 23, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
American Intl. 2 1 1 5 15 13 2 2 1
Canisius 2 2 0 4 14 17 2 2 0
Army 1 0 1 3 7 4 2 2 1
Air Force 1 1 0 2 7 5 1 3 0
Holy Cross 1 1 0 2 10 9 1 3 0
Niagara 1 1 0 2 5 6 1 3 0
Bentley 0 1 1 1 8 9 0 2 1
Robert Morris 0 1 1 1 4 7 1 2 1
Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

___

Thursday’s Game

Niagara at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Holy Cross at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Quinnipiac at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Niagara at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Army at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Air Force at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 6:05 p.m.

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Air Force at Army, 8:05 p.m.

