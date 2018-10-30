Listen Live Sports

Atlantic Hockey Glance

October 30, 2018 11:26 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Army 3 0 1 7 15 7 4 2 1
American Intl. 2 1 1 5 15 13 2 4 1
Air Force 2 2 0 4 9 11 2 4 0
Canisius 2 2 0 4 14 17 2 3 0
Niagara 2 2 0 4 11 8 2 4 0
Bentley 1 1 1 3 15 13 1 3 1
Robert Morris 1 2 1 3 8 9 2 3 1
Holy Cross 1 2 0 2 14 16 1 4 0
RIT 1 1 0 2 2 4 3 2 0
Mercyhurst 0 2 0 0 3 8 1 5 1
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Air Force at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Bentley, 6:05 p.m.

Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Air Force at Army, 8:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 7:05 p.m.

American International at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Army at Sacred Heart, 2:05 p.m.

American International at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Mercyhurst at St. Lawrence, 7:05 p.m.

Penn St. at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Clarkson at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Bentley at Air Force, 9:35 p.m.

