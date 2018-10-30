Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Army
|3
|0
|1
|7
|15
|7
|4
|2
|1
|American Intl.
|2
|1
|1
|5
|15
|13
|2
|4
|1
|Air Force
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|2
|4
|0
|Canisius
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|17
|2
|3
|0
|Niagara
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|8
|2
|4
|0
|Bentley
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|13
|1
|3
|1
|Robert Morris
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|2
|3
|1
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|0
|2
|14
|16
|1
|4
|0
|RIT
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Mercyhurst
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|1
|5
|1
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
___
Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Air Force at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Bentley, 6:05 p.m.
Niagara at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
American International at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Air Force at Army, 8:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Army, 7:05 p.m.
American International at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Army at Sacred Heart, 2:05 p.m.
American International at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Mercyhurst at St. Lawrence, 7:05 p.m.
Penn St. at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Clarkson at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Bentley at Air Force, 9:35 p.m.
