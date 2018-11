ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Wiener Stadthalle Vienna, Austria Purse: $2.53 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Gael Monfils, France, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-3, 7-5.

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Grigor Dimitrov (3), Bulgaria, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Second Round

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Fabio Fognini (7), Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Kevin Anderson (2), South Africa, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, walkover.

Borna Coric (6), Croatia, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Rajeev Ram, United States, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-4.

