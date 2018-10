ATP World Tour European Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Lotto Arena Antwerp, Belgium Purse: $708,100 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Salvatore Caruso, Italy, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Second Round

Gilles Simon, France, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Richard Gasquet (4), France, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Milos Raonic (3), Canada, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Leander Paes, India, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 7-5, 6-4.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

