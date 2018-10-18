Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour European Open Results

October 18, 2018 5:23 pm
 
Thursday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: $708,100 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Second Round

Diego Schwartzman (2), Argentina, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 7-5.

Gael Monfils (6), France, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (1), Britain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (2), France, def. Feliciano Lopez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-0, 5-7, 10-5.

Gerard and Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (3), Netherlands, 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak (4), New Zealand, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

