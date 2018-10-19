Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour European Open Results

October 19, 2018 4:16 pm
 
Friday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: $708,100 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Diego Schwartzman (2), Argentina, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Richard Gasquet (4), France, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (9).

Gael Monfils (6), France, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-5, 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (1), Britain, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, walkover.

Doubles
Semifinals

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Gerard and Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

