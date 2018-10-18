ATP World Tour Intrum Stockholm Open Results

Thursday At Kungliga Tennishallen Stockholm, Sweden Surface: Hard-Indoor Purse: $708,100 (WT250) Singles Second Round

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Fernando Verdasco (8), Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

John Isner (1), United States, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-5 (5).

Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Elias and Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Ken and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 10-7.

Julien Benneteau and Lucas Pouille, France, def. Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow (2), United States, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Marc Lopez, Spain, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (1), Pakistan, 7-5, 6-4.

