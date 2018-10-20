ATP World Tour Intrum Stockholm Open Results

Saturday At Kungliga Tennishallen Stockholm, Sweden Surface: Hard-Indoor Purse: $708,100 (WT250) Singles Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. John Isner (1), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles Semifinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Julien Benneteau and Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).

