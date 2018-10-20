ATP World Tour Intrum Stockholm Open Results

|Saturday
|At Kungliga Tennishallen
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Purse: $708,100 (WT250)
|Singles
|Semifinals
Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Fabio Fognini (2), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.
Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. John Isner (1), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Julien Benneteau and Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7).
