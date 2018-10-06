ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Results

|Saturday
|At Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
|Tokyo
|Purse: $1.78 million (WT500)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-3.
Kei Nishikori (3), Japan, def. Richard Gasquet (8), France, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Joe Salisbury, Britain, and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 18-16.
