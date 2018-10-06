Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Results

October 6, 2018 10:11 am
 
Saturday
At Musashino Forest Sport Plaza
Tokyo
Purse: $1.78 million (WT500)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-3, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori (3), Japan, def. Richard Gasquet (8), France, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Doubles
Semifinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Joe Salisbury, Britain, and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 18-16.

