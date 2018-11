ATP World Tour Rolex Paris Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At AccorHotels Arena Paris Purse: $5.55 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

Second Round

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-2, 2-0 retired.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (14), Greece, 6-3, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 6-1.

Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

John Isner, United States, and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

