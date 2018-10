ATP World Tour Rolex Shanghai Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Qizhong Tennis Center Shanghai Purse: $7.09 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (15), Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Chung Hyeon, South Korea, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Zhang Ze, China, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Kyle Edmund (11), Britain, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Second Round

Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4).

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Borna Coric (13), Croatia, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-3, 7-5.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 12-10.

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 10-4.

Adrian Mannarino and Gael Monfils, France, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 7-5, 4-6, 10-6.

