ATP World Tour Rolex Shanghai Masters Results

Friday At Qizhong Tennis Center Shanghai Purse: $7.09 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Kyle Edmund (11), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Kevin Anderson (7), South Africa, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Borna Coric (13), Croatia, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 7-5, 6-4.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Advertisement

Doubles Quarterfinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, def. Raven Klassen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (7), New Zealand, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic (8), Croatia, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Semifinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (6), Brazil, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (5), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.