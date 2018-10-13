ATP World Tour Rolex Shanghai Masters Results

Saturday At Qizhong Tennis Center Shanghai Purse: $7.09 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Borna Coric (13), Croatia, def. Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Semifinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 6-2, 7-5.

