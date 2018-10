ATP World Tour Rolex Shanghai Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Qizhong Tennis Center Shanghai Purse: $7.09 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Nicolas Jarry, France, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Jack Sock (12), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Chung Hyeon, South Korea, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Maximo Gonzalez and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Li Zhe and Wu Di, China, 6-3, 6-1.

