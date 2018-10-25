ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

Thursday At St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland Purse: $2.28 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Second Round

Daniil Medvedev (7), Russia, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (0).

Doubles Quarterfinals

Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-5, 6-3.

Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (3), Romania, 6-4, 6-4.

