The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

October 27, 2018 2:17 pm
 
Saturday
At St. Jakobshalle
Basel, Switzerland
Purse: $2.28 million (WT500)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Daniil Medvedev (7), Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles
Semifinals

Dominic Inglot, Britain, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.

Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-3.

