ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

Monday At St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland Purse: $2.28 million (WT500) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-0, 7-5.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Marco Cecchinato (6), Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Doubles First Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (3), Romania, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Marcel Granollers (4), Spain, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and David Marrero, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

