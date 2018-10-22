Listen Live Sports

ATP World Tour Swiss Indoors Basel Results

October 22, 2018 4:18 pm
 
Monday
At St. Jakobshalle
Basel, Switzerland
Purse: $2.28 million (WT500)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Marin Cilic (3), Croatia, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-0, 7-5.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Marco Cecchinato (6), Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Doubles
First Round

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (3), Romania, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Nicholas Monroe and Jack Sock, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-4.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Marcel Granollers (4), Spain, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and David Marrero, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

