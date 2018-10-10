AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

1000 BULBS.COM 500

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:05 a.m., (NBCSN), qualifying, 4:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles).

Race distance: 500.08 miles, 188 laps.

Last year: Brad Keselowski won despite leading just seven laps.

Last race: Chase Elliott won his first career playoff race at Dover.

Fast facts: Elliott earned a spot in the Round of 8 with the victory, just his second in the Cup series. Elliott now has two runner-up finishes and a win in just six starts in Dover. …Kevin Harvick moved ahead of Kyle Busch for first last weekend. They each have seven wins and have combined to take first in 14 of this year’s 30 races. …Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. is third, followed by Joey Logano and Elliott.

Next race: Hollywood Casino 400, October 21, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

Last race: Christopher Bell won for the second time in three starts.

Next race: Kansas Lottery 300, Oct. 20, Kansas Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

FR8AUCTIONS 250

Site: Talladega.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:00 & 11:35 a.m. (FS2), qualifying, 5:35 p.m. (FS2); Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FOX.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 250.04 miles, 94 laps.

Last year: Parker Kligerman won his second career race in the series.

Last race: Grant Enfinger clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs with a victory in Las Vegas.

Fast facts: The truck series returns to action after a month off. Enfinger led 40 of 144 laps to win in Vegas the last time out. …Justin Haley, like Enfinger, has a playoff win in hand. He’s 12 points ahead of Enfinger entering the weekend. …Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt and Matt Crafton are also currently above the cutoff line.

Next race: Texas Roadhouse 200, Oct. 27, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton all but clinched the F1 championship by winning in Japan.

Next race: U.S. Grand Prix, Oct. 21, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

CAROLINA NATIONALS

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:30 & 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 & 4 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4:40 p.m., FS1.

Track: zMax Dragway.

Last year: Doug Kalitta won Top Fuel just outside of Charlotte.

Last race: Steve Torrence took first in Texas.

Fast facts: This weekend’s event is the fourth in a six-race postseason. …Torrence won the first three playoff starts and has 103-point lead over Clay Millican. Tony Schumacher is 165 points back and Leah Pritchett is 224 points behind the dominant Torrence. …Robert Hight (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won last year in Concord. …Hight leads Funny Car by 50 points over J.R. Todd. Gray is also first in his division, while Krawiec is 47 points back of LE Tonglet for the championship.

Next race: Toyota Nationals, Oct. 25-28, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, Illinois; Saturday, Wabash Clash, Terre Haute Action Track, Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, Last Call For Them All, Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://www.woosprint.com

