AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

FIRST DATA 500

Site: Martinsville Speedway.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m. & 11:30 a.m. (CNBC), qualifying, 4:05 p.m., (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, 0.526 miles).

Race distance: 263 miles, 500 laps.

Last year: Kyle Busch won his final race of 2017 after starting just 14th.

Last race: Chase Elliott continued his last season surge with his second win in three races.

Fast facts: Elliott, 22, has three career wins — and each one has come since August. The “Big Three” of 2018, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex, Jr., has just two victories in that span after winning 16 of the year’s first 21 races. … Teammates Busch, Harvick, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing are all still in the title hunt heading into the Round of 8, which starts this weekend. That matches the feat set by the Joe Gibbs Racing team two years ago. …Brad Keselowski, who won three straight races in September, was eliminated from championship contention after finishing sixth in Kansas.

Next race: AAA Texas 500, Nov. 4, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas.

XFINITY

KANSAS LOTTERY 300

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek scored his first victory of 2018 at Kansas Speedway.

Next race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Nov. 3, Texas Motor Speedway.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

TEXAS ROADHOUSE 200

Site: Martinsville Speedway.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:05 & 2:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10:05 p.m., (FS1), race, 1 p.m., FS1.

Track: Martinsville Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles).

Race distance: 105.2 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Noah Gragson took Martinsville despite leading just 10 laps.

Last race: Timothy Peters won for the third time at Talladega, a series first.

Fast facts: Spencer Gallagher announced on Friday that he will retire at the end of the season and take on a managerial role at GMS Racing. Gallagher, 28, posted 15 top-10s in 60 career truck starts. …Johnny Sauter leads the Round of 6 with 3,042 points. He’s followed by Brett Moffitt, Gragson, Grant Enfinger, Justin Haley and Matt Crafton. …Kyle Benjamin will make his second series start this weekend in the No. 17 Toyota for DGR-Crosley.

Next race: JAG Metals 350, Nov. 2, Texas Motor Speedway.

FORMULA ONE

MEXICAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Mexico City.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11 a.m. (ESPNU), practice, 3 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 11 a.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 2 p.m. (ESPNEWS); Sunday, race, 2:10 p.m., ABC.

Track: Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack (circuit, 2.67 miles).

Race distance: 189.7 miles, 71 laps.

Last year: Max Verstappen won Mexico after qualifying second.

Last race: Kimi Raikkonen won his first start in five years in Austin last week.

Fast facts: Raikkonen ended a 113-race drought by taking Texas. He now has 21 career wins, including six in 2007 when he won the title and seven in 2005, when he finished second. …With three races to go, Lewis Hamilton remains firmly in control of the championship race. He still has a 70-point lead on Sebastian Vettel. Raikkonen is now third and fellow Fin Valterri Bottas is fourth.

Next race: Brazilian Grand Prix, Nov. 11, Jose Carlos Pace Racetrack, Sao Paulo.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

TOYOTA NATIONALS

Site: Las Vegas.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3:30 & 6 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 & 5:45 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 6:37 p.m.

Track: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last year: Terry McMillen took first in Vegas.

Last race: Steve Torrence won the Carolina Nationals in Top Fuel.

Fast facts: Torrence will look to clinch his first title this weekend. He’s won the first four playoff races and is up by 169 points over Clay Millican. …Tanner Gray has posted seven victories in Pro Stock this season and is ahead by 130 points over Jeg Coughlin Jr. …Motorcyclist Matt Smith has two playoff wins and a 41-point advantage with two events to go. …Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) also won last year in Vegas.

Next race: NHRA Finals, Nov. 8-11, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Ponoma, California.

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, Nittany Showdown, Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, Pennsylvania, Saturday, Tuscarora 50, Port Royal Speedway.

