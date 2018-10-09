Avalanche-Blue Jackets Sums

Colorado 0 2 0—2 Columbus 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Columbus, Foligno 1 (Wennberg, Duclair), 6:49. 2, Columbus, Dubois 1 (Atkinson, Foligno), 10:32 (pp). Penalties_Wennberg, CBJ, (hooking), 0:49; Dries, COL, (tripping), 9:07; Compher, COL, (hooking), 9:55; Kerfoot, COL, (high sticking), 14:00.

Second Period_3, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Rantanen, Johnson), 3:27. 4, Colorado, Soderberg 2 (Compher, Girard), 9:30 (pp). Penalties_Dubois, CBJ, (holding), 4:45; Foligno, CBJ, (slashing), 9:12; Kerfoot, COL, (hooking), 11:55.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Panarin 2 (Murray, Nutivaara), 5:14. 6, Columbus, Foligno 2 (Wennberg), 11:32. 7, Columbus, Anderson 2, 18:00. Penalties_Jenner, CBJ, (slashing), 1:56; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 15:26; Dries, COL, (delay of game), 18:31.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 9-9-9_27. Columbus 17-8-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 4; Columbus 1 of 6.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 0-1-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 1-1-0 (27-25).

A_11,694 (18,500). T_2:26.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Pierre Racicot.

