Avalanche-Flyers Sum

Colorado 1 1 2—4 Philadelphia 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Rantanen 3 (Landeskog, MacKinnon), 3:23 (pp).

Second Period_2, Colorado, Nieto 1 (Calvert, Soderberg), 14:54.

Third Period_3, Colorado, Landeskog 8, 2:25. 4, Philadelphia, Patrick 2 (Voracek, Sanheim), 3:26. 5, Colorado, Rantanen 4, 18:45.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 14-9-10_33. Philadelphia 11-13-14_38.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 3-0-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 2-3-0 (32-29).

T_2:29.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Derek Nansen.

