Avalanche-Flyers Sum

|Colorado
|1
|1
|2—4
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1—1
First Period_1, Colorado, Rantanen 3 (Landeskog, MacKinnon), 3:23 (pp).
Second Period_2, Colorado, Nieto 1 (Calvert, Soderberg), 14:54.
Third Period_3, Colorado, Landeskog 8, 2:25. 4, Philadelphia, Patrick 2 (Voracek, Sanheim), 3:26. 5, Colorado, Rantanen 4, 18:45.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 14-9-10_33. Philadelphia 11-13-14_38.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 3.
Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 3-0-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 2-3-0 (32-29).
T_2:29.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Derek Nansen.
