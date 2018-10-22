Avalanche-Flyers Sums

Colorado 1 1 2—4 Philadelphia 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Rantanen 3 (Landeskog, MacKinnon), 3:23 (pp). Penalties_Weal, PHI, (tripping), 2:08; Folin, PHI, (delay of game), 10:24.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Nieto 1 (Calvert, Soderberg), 14:54. Penalties_Nemeth, COL, (slashing), 2:17; Calvert, COL, (tripping), 8:32; Landeskog, COL, (hooking), 19:57.

Third Period_3, Colorado, Landeskog 8, 2:25. 4, Philadelphia, Patrick 2 (Voracek, Sanheim), 3:26. 5, Colorado, Rantanen 4, 18:45. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 14-9-10_33. Philadelphia 11-13-14_38.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 3-0-2 (38 shots-37 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 2-3-0 (32-29).

T_2:29.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Derek Nansen.

