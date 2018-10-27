Avalanche-Wild Sum

Colorado 1 0 1—2 Minnesota 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Barberio 1 (Kamenev), 5:54.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Granlund 5 (Staal, Niederreiter), 7:15.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 3 (Zucker, Granlund), 10:16 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Brodin 2 (Spurgeon, Fehr), 17:17 (sh). 5, Colorado, Landeskog 10 (Rantanen, Barrie), 19:18.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 8-15-9_32. Minnesota 4-13-11_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 6; Minnesota 1 of 5.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 4-2-2 (27 shots-25 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 5-1-2 (32-30).

A_19,093 (18,064). T_2:34.

Referees_Brad Meier, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.