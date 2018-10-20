Listen Live Sports

Balanced North Carolina A&T downs Bethune-Cookman 35-10

October 20, 2018
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jah-Maine Martin rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown, Lamar Raynard passed for 189 yards and two scores and a balanced North Carolina A&T built a commanding early lead and defeated Bethune-Cookman 35-10 on Saturday.

Five players scored touchdowns for NCA&T (6-2, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which piled up 471 yards total offense to 196 and held the ball for nearly 36 minutes.

The Aggies rebounded from a one-point loss in their previous game to lead 26-3 by halftime and never let Bethune-Cookman (4-4, 2-2) get close, breaking the Wildcats three-game win streak.

Martin broke away for a 67-yard TD run midway through the opening quarter, Raynard hit Quinze Lockhart from the 19 to cap an 80-yard drive, and Ron Hunt hauled in a 55-yarder from Raynard in the closing two minutes of the half.

Keavon Mitchell fell on a fumble in the end zone to boost the Wildcats score to 26-10. Akevious Williams passed for 108 yards but had not touchdowns and was sacked three times.

