Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barkley gets Philadelphia media award, gives take on 76ers

October 5, 2018 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charles Barkley is being honored in Philadelphia with a media award.

Barkley received the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award at Temple University on Friday.

The basketball Hall of Famer and commentator on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” told the room full of journalists to “be mad, be frustrated, but don’t stop doing your job and telling the truth.”

He said he was going to mind the “three B’s” in his speech: “be brief, brother.” And he did, keeping his remarks under 10 minutes.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He told the Philadelphia Inquirer he thinks his former 76ers have a good team, but how well No. 1 NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz plays will determine their success.

He says Fultz is “the key.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor