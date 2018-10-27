Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barriere passes for 326 yards, 3 TDs, EWU swamps Idaho 38-14

October 27, 2018 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for a career-high 326 yards and three touchdowns, scored on a 48-yard run, and Eastern Washington began the renewal of its Big Sky rivalry with Idaho with a 38-14 Homecoming victory on Saturday.

Barriere, in his third-straight start for injured All-American Gage Gubrud, ran for the opening touchdown and had a 22-yard strike to Henderson Belk and a 7-yarder to Dre Dorton as the Eagles (6-2, 4-1) opened a 31-0 lead at the half.

After the Vandals (3-5, 2-4), who rejoined the conference after 22 years at the FBS level, scored on the first of two Mason Petrino touchdown passes, Barriere connected with Terence Grady for a 64-yard touchdown.

Barriere was 29 of 42 and had a game-high 70 yards rushing. Eleven different EWU players caught a pass, including Barriere, who picked up 13 yards. The Eagles, ranked fourth in the FCS coaches’ poll, had 546 total yards.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Idaho, which only had 129 of its 363 yards at halftime, won the previous conference matchup 37-10 in 1995 but the Eagles beat the Vandals the only two times after they left the league.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War