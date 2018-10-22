Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barton strains core and right hip; no timetable for return

October 22, 2018 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets say starting forward Will Barton strained his right hip along with his core and there’s no timetable for his return.

Barton was carted off the court Saturday after he said he felt something pop when he took off for the basket during the third quarter of a win over Phoenix. He underwent an MRI on Sunday and missed the Golden State game that night.

The 27-year-old Barton signed a four-year deal to remain in Denver over the summer. He averaged 15.7 points and 4.1 assists last season.

With Barton possibly sidelined, it could open up more playing time for Torrey Craig, Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez, who sealed the win over the Warriors with a block in the closing seconds.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born